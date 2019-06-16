Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Kayla G. from Kamloops

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Kayla G. from Kamloops Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Kayla G. from Kamloops:

I entered in Miss Teen BC to gain more confidence with public speaking and experience something new and exciting. During this event I hope to achieve a better knowledge of self defence and how to walk in heels without tripping and falling.

I think I am unique with my creativity, I can make clothing fit me perfectly with some trial and error, as many will see with my sponsorship costume. I think my curly hair makes me stand out from a crowd and my passion for soccer and fitness helped create who I am.

My favourite quote is “there’s always room for self-improvement,” because it means not everything has to be perfect. The first few times you try something new you’re not going to get it spot on and with practice makes perfect. This quote keeps me motivated to keep trying to better myself and become a person who people in the future will look up to.

To vote for Kayla, click here

To visit Kayla’s Cops for Cancer page click here

