Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Kinga W. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Kinga W. of Vancouver Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Kinga W. of Vancouver:

I was born in Canada but when I was 3 years old my mom, brothers and I moved to Poland.

I grew up in the beautiful city of Poland – Cracow. My mom raised our family by herself and she is a huge idol for me. She gives me motivation and encouragement to pursue my dreams. I have always dreamed about being part of a pageant and when the opportunity came I said to myself: “I want to step out of my shadow and encourage others to get out of their comfort zone.”

My aim in entering the Miss BC program is to help people accept their body, build their self-esteem, be happy the way they are, and encourage them to love themselves. People see me as a positive, energetic, open-minded person. I have my values and goals and I try to implement and achieve them. I am highly motivated by a challenge and I am not afraid of failure. Life is an adventure packed with lessons and I try to take the morals from them.

My favourite saying that inspires me to love people, smile every day and be grateful for everything in my life is: “Life is Short… Laugh, Be grateful, Breath deep, Appreciate, Hug Tight, Keep Promises, Dream Big, Share Happiness, Love Unconditionally, Make Wishes, Help Others, Do Your Best, Have Hope, Keep Your Chin Up, Speak Kindly, Learn, Play, Cherish, Read, Smile.”

To vote for Kinga, click here

