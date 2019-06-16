Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Maya P. from Chilliwack

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Maya P. of Chilliwack:

Hello, I need to start off by saying” thank you” to absolutely everyone taking the time out of your day to read this. It really means a lot to me! It is an absolute pleasure to announce that I am participating in the Miss Teen BC pageant. This pageant gives me the opportunity for training and personal growth that I wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else and gives me the platform to reach out a helping hand along the way!

I have remained an honor roll student through life’s challenges, which I personally think shows my hard work ethic. I leave my ego at the door and prepare to put my everything into everything I do. I am a role model for young people in my community by helping out in preschool at my church. Ideally if I win Miss Teen BC I would love to go and speak to elementary and middle school kids and share my platform of “self-image, self-credit and self-worth” and share the message “you are worth it!”. I think if the kids of today are strong and confident, the world of tomorrow becomes equally strong and confident!

To vote for Maya, click here

To visit Maya’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aditi P. from Surrey
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hana G.from Vancouver

Just Posted

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Revelstoke artist receives second place in Kelowna juried art show

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review Revelstoke artist Peter Blackmore has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke city staff hope to create neighbourhood plan for Johnson Heights

There have been several development applications for the area

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Making an impact-collectively

Last week, I participated in the Collective Impact session hosted by the… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for June 12

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

Most Read