Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Olivia W. from Vancouver

Submitted byOlivia W. of Vancouver:

“We need action, not hope.” – Greta Thunberg, 16-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Hi there. I’m Olivia – an award-winning humanitarian, climate activist, innovation entrepreneur, and beauty blogger. I, like Greta, know that now is the time for bold, courageous action, and it’s my mission to redefine how beauty and climate change play together.

Before my career in innovation, I spent my time following humanitarian passions. Whether it was leading emergency initiatives in world conflict zones, providing ground support in Syria and Fukushima, or protesting for a nuclear-free world, one thing has always stayed true: I’m obsessed with researching the impact that our personal choices have on the environment.

Now, as a co-founder of Prototype Thinking Labs, I teach Fortune 500 companies on how to create products that customers love. Most days you can find me working on a top-secret project, or delivering the fan-favorite workshop, “Learn 10x Faster”, but I know this knowledge has a bigger purpose.

I believe the greatest challenge facing our world today is our apathy towards climate change. Each day we turn a blind eye, we take another step closer to irreversible damage. My goal is to use this platform to speak about beauty, its connection to deforestation, and how we can shape a new path forward.

I’m Olivia, and I’m running for Miss BC to help protect the planet I love. Thank you for your support.

