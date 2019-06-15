Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Reema K. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Reema K. – Surrey

Mrs. BC is a great platform for women to bring out their best qualities and strengths, and be confident in themselves in front of a large audience.

I am a naturally shy person and I hope that through this program, I will be able to learn more life skills and overcome my weakness and to be able to give inspirations to women of all generations that if you set your dreams and goals, there will be no limitations to what we can achieve. My uniqueness is my genuineness.

I believe I have good values and a strong head on my shoulder, and I hope that my genuineness and beliefs can touch people and show that we can be who we truly are. I always like to surround myself with positive people and be able to impart my positive attitude to others as well.

A saying that really inspires me most is from one of my well wishers that I respect very much. “You can do it, you have the skills and knowledge. All you have to do is to take action and make the first move.” This really motivates me and makes me believe in myself because sometimes we are not able to see our real strengths that others can see.

To vote for Reema click here

To visit, Reema’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Avneet M. of Surrey
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Christina W. – Port Alberni

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 27 degrees

Two small fires are just north of Revelstoke

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Most Read