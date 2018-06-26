Pageant gives Langley woman a platform to speak out

Competition gives 25-year-old a jumping off point for her future as philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Taylor Scott believes in being true to herself, and describes herself as a vibrant soul with a lot of passion and energy. (Special to the langley Advance)

A full-time waitress, part-time entrepreneur with a desire to solve some of the world’s injustices will use the Miss BC Pageant this weekend in Fort Langley as her proverbial soapbox.

The Langley City woman is one of 27 contenders vying for the Miss BC crown during the Miss, Miss Teen, Jr. Miss, and Mrs BC Pageant happening Monday, July 2 at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

“I entered this pageant for many reasons. However, the main reason, is so that I can use my voice. I want to share my thoughts,” said the Kelowna-born woman.

“By participating in Miss BC, I hope to meet new people, share my passions, obtain leadership skills, inspire people and in turn, be inspired,” she said.

“I believe with all my heart that I have something unique to share with the world, and I am ready to do so.”

Describing herself as a individualist and a passionate environmentalist, she’s looking for a chance to step out of her comfort zone and speak to the need to care for the planet.

“I absolutely love earth. Since a young age I’ve been taught to appreciate the environment and all of its beauty. I truly believe it is our duty to nurture our nature just as she has done for us. This is why I chose to go to school for environmental studies,” Scott said.

Moreover, however, she hopes to use the pageant as a platform to speak out about social justice – or lack there of, in her view.

Her mother was a recent victim of domestic abuse.

“Educating people about the impacts of domestic abuse is a very important to me. Even though it didn’t happen to me directly, I almost lost my mom to it, so it is very real to me,” explained Scott.

“Seeing her go through what she did has taught me how important it is to use our voices. I want to share my story in hopes that it will inspire strength in other women.”

In fact, believing in the power of speaking out, she wants people to feel comfortable enough to talk about the hardships they are facing, and hopes to inspire such.

“Everything happens for a reason. I’d like to believe that is why I’ve stumbled upon this amazing opportunity,” she said of the competition.

As one of the late entries, this 25-year-old wilderness lover admitted she never entered the Miss BC pageant to win.

“I’m entering to gain experience and prospective. All I can say is that I hope my individuality will be embraced,” she said.

The Miss BC pageant also marks what she calls the beginning of her involvement with the community.

She settled into Langley City three years ago, after growing up nearby in the Clayton Heights area, and has just recently begun contributing and volunteering.

For instance, Scott said, she gives $5 a month to the It Works! Gives Back Foundation and sponsoring a little boy in Africa. But this “adventure” is really her launching pad for engaging in her community.

“This is just the beginning of my humanitarian dream,” she said.

Each year, the contestants in Miss BC must fundraise for the Cops for Cancer, and in the past decade that has translated to more than $350,000 for the cause.

This weekend’s events

Scott is looking forward to fostering new friendships with some of the other contestants.

There are actually 45 contestants competing this year, including six in the Mrs. category, 12 in the Miss Teen classification, and the 27 (including Scott and fellow Langleyites Alice Kim and Natasha Chadney) vying for the Miss BC crown.

Training and workshops run June 30 to July 2, with the crowning ceremonies on Monday evening.

It’s not a beauty contest, organizers clarify. It’s a program offering training and workshops aimed at enhancing each contender’s self-esteem and personal development while recognizing their strengths, talents, and accomplishments.

“This year, I believe I will bring something different to the stage. Not only as an individual, but as a signal for progressive change,” Scott said.

Proudly representing her sponsor, Hempyz, she encouraged others to seek out and participate in this event in future: “This opportunity would be great for any female… I’d say if you feel you have a positive opinion to share then definitely apply next year’s pageant.”

