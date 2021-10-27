16 Best Sites for Physics Homework Help

Getting help with your physics homework doesn’t have to be a headache. Here are 16 sites we have found that are perfect for getting help or brushing up on your understanding of physics.

Studypool

Studypool offers students the ability to get help with their homework in seconds. All you have to do is ask the question and a skilled tutor will get back to you in seconds. It doesn’t matter where you are or what time it is, there is always someone available to help you with your homework.

PhET

Looking to refresh your memory about things discussed weeks ago in class? PhET provides simulations that can help you understand everything covered in class without having to bore yourself with rereading whole chapters from your textbook.

WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha provides you with access to an amazing database and a supercomputer capable of analyzing even the most complex of questions in seconds. All you have to do is type in your problem, in simple English, and watch as the machine chugs out a solution with step-by-step directions.

The Physics Classroom

Looking for simulations or activities to help bring an understanding of what you studied in the classroom? This service, designed by teachers for teachers and students, is meant to help make it easy to understand even the most complex of challenges. All you have to do is click on the activity and quickly learn why things work the way they do.

Quora

Quora is a platform dedicated to inspiring discussions around any number of questions. All you have to do is sign up for a free account and ask away. People can vote on answers, quickly making the right one rise to the top. However, it is vital to double-check the work. Sometimes the most popular answer isn’t the right one.

FaceBook

There are millions of groups available on this social media platform, many of which are dedicated to helping students with their homework. Type in a search for your problem and see if there has been a discussion on it previously. You may be amazed to see how many people are ready to help you solve your thorny homework problems.

MIT Online

Broaden your horizons or refresh your memory with any of the dozens of available courses published by MIT. These classes cover everything you would learn in a traditional setting, making it an essential study companion for students struggling with their homework. All classes are free and do not require registration.

Annenberg Learner

Discover the beauty of physics with an online course designed for both high schoolers and post-secondary students. This course covers everything you expect from an introductory physics class, presented through videos and text. All you have to do is visit the site to get started. Registration is not required.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy provides users with access to dozens of high-quality online courses covering a wide variety of subjects. Including physics. This site is geared towards both those that cannot obtain quality education and those seeking to broaden their horizons. All you have to do is sign up for a free account to get started.

Real World Physics Problems

Looking for real-world examples of the topics covered in your physics class? This site has dozens of examples designed to make it easy to visualize what is discussed in the classroom. Explore it at your leisure and discover how easy it is to understand even the most complex of issues once you have a grounded example to guide you.

Physics for Future Presents

This online textbook written by professors at Berkeley is designed to help the average person develop an understanding of physics. Written towards those with limited science and math backgrounds, this text is a surefire hit for anyone that feels lost with their regular textbook or PowerPoint presentation.

Google

Google is the world’s most ‘popular’ search engine for good reason. It has indexed nearly the entire web and has a powerful interface that makes finding things as easy as pie. Type in your question and quickly see how many other people have had the same issue. Just be careful – the most popular answer may not be the correct one. You will have to carefully consider the source in order to ensure that it is of high quality.

Veritasium

Looking for a way to gain more understanding of physics but don’t want to get bored with the same old examples? Veritasium provides you with access to plenty of videos and other materials designed to help you relate to the concepts discussed by bringing in elements of daily life. You will be amazed to learn how much you can understand when the material is focused on what you will find interesting!

HarvardX

Harvard University is proud to offer a wide variety of courses online for free. (Though you won’t get college credit for them.) These classes contain everything the physical classes have, including lectures, notes, and even tests. All you have to do is sign up and everything is at your fingertips.

IOP.org

Looking for a way to improve your understanding of core Physics principles? This site offers you the ability to refresh your memory and engage in novel activities designed to further your understanding. There are videos, notes, and even home ‘experiments’ that are sure to please learners of all ages.

Open Culture

This service provides users with access to dozens of free online physics courses from colleges around the world. All you have to do is click a link and you will be immediately taken to the course, filled with videos, notes, and in some cases even tests to ensure your understanding of the materials.