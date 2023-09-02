Storm clouds pass by the Peace tower and Parliament hill Tuesday August 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Storm clouds pass by the Peace tower and Parliament hill Tuesday August 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Liberals appoint interim ethics commissioner after 6-month vacancy

Martine Richard, a longtime staffer in the office, had been appointed interim commissioner in April

Ottawa has appointed an interim ethics watchdog, more than six months after the last permanent commissioner retired.

The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner released a statement saying Konrad Winrich von Finckenstein has been appointed to the role for the next six months.

Martine Richard, a longtime staffer in the office, had been appointed interim commissioner in April, but stepped down not long after amid controversy over the fact she is the sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Mario Dion, the last permanent conflict-of-interest and ethics commissioner, retired in February.

The Opposition Conservatives have criticized Trudeau for how long it has taken to appoint a replacement, pointing out the six-month hiatus is the longest since the role was created in 2007.

As incoming commissioner, von Finckenstein will be able to undertake ethics investigations and provide advice to members of Parliament and other public office holders about the responsibilities under the Conflict of Interest Act.

The Canadian Press

ethicsfederal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Almost half of Canadians say workers’ right to strike outweighs economic hit: report

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating a goal. (Photo by Dave Albers)
Grizzlies win first game of the preseason

The Bank Heist. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: The Bank Heist returns to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrating a goal in 2023. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies head to Golden to kick off preseason