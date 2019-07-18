Three wayfinding signage options presented to Revelstoke Committee of the Whole

The decision will be referred to a future council meeting

The gateway sign from Concept 1 designed by Cygnus Design Group.

A consultation company has presented the Committee of the Whole with three design options for the city’s wayfinding project.

“The most emotionally compelling symbols of the city logo were brought into our design package as a pairing to the modern, typographical Tourism brand,” the Cyngus’ presentation reads.

Through new signage around town, the project aims to:

increase visitation to key attractions and businesses

enhance overall image and awareness of Revelstoke as a destination

improve navigation throughout the community for vehicle, transit, bike and foot traffic

create a sense of community and connectivity

In the interim, the company also proposed that the gateway signs be changed to reflect Tourism Revelstoke’s new branding.

The presentation also included two recommendations for the banners along Victoria Drive, either alternating branding with community banners, or having them side by side.

The Committee of the Whole will be discussing the options at a future meeting and referring the decision to a council meeting after that.

Which of the three options do you like best? (Scroll down to see Concept 2 and Concept 3.)

