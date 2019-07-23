Construction on the roundabout at Victoria Road and Wright St. in 2016. A contract for several other road construction projects has been awarded to Jake-Jay Construction. (File photo)

$1.3 million in road upgrade projects coming to the streets of Revelstoke

City Council awarded the contract to Jake-Jay Construction at their July 23 council meeting

Revelstoke City Council has awarded a $1.3 million contract for road construction projects to Jake-Jay Construction.

The project includes curb and sidewalk upgrades and other water and utility upgrades to Airport Way between Nichol Rd. and Shiell Rd, First St. and Campbell Ave., Garden Ave. between First St. and Victoria Rd. and Third St. between Garden Ave. and Pearson Ave.

According to the staff report presented to City Council on July 23, these upgrades were identified as priorities based on geotechnical assessments, staff recommendations and public concerns.

The project on Airport Way will address deteriorating road structure resulting from poor surface drainage. Two bike lanes, shoulders and drainage ditches are part of the project between Nichol Rd. and Shiell Rd. While the road is under construction minor water works will also take place: a existing water main will be abandoned and Shiell Rd. will be connected directly to the water main.

READ MORE: Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The project on First St. and Campbell Ave will see the curb and sidewalk replaced as it is exhibiting localized settlement. It involves removing the existing sidewalk, curb, gutter and road structure throughout the affected area. While the hardscape is removed the structures will be excavated and replaced with sound road gravel.

In addition to the roadwork, an existing cast iron water main will be replaced with PVC pipe. A new hydrant will also be installed.

On portions of Garden Avenue Jake-Jay Will be removing and replacing the curb, gutter and sidewalk.

The project on Third St. will see the sanitary main replaced as it is currently at risk of failure due to localized settlement along the eastbound travel lane. The pipe will be laid and three manholes will be installed in the westbound travel lane to address the problem. The water main will also be replaced with PVC pipe and an additional fire hydrant will also be installed.

Other companies that submitted a tender for the project are General Assembly Excavating LTD and Marwest Industries. Jake-Jay’s bid was the lowest amount by $140,000.

 

