1 Alberta man dead in long-weekend collision on Highway 1 east of Golden

An SUV collided head-on with a semi-truck, according to RCMP.

One Alberta man is dead after a weekend collision on Highway 1 east of Golden.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 2 at approximately 1 p.m. and left the highway closed for five hours on the long weekend in Yoho National Park.

According to RCMP, it was a two vehicle collision between an SUV and a semi-truck. Evidence suggests that the driver of the SUV, who was travelling west bound towards Golden, drifted into the opposing lane and into oncoming traffic, where he collided with the truck head-on.

The driver of the semi-truck swerved into the eastbound ditch in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on arrival.

First and foremost, we and our partners extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased party, says Cst. Kat Robinson with the Golden-Field RCMP.

We would also like to thank the citizens who were first on scene, who helped those involved in the motor vehicle incident, and who stayed to help emergency crews as they arrived – you were vital in today’s incident.

Emergency response crews from the Lake Louise Fire Department, Field BC Ambulance Service, Lake Louise Ambulance Service, BC Parks, and the Golden Fire Department all attended to the scene.

It is the second fatality to occur in two weeks along the stretch of highway between Golden and Field, with another such incident occurring on June 15.

Wildlife has also been impacted by the highway, with two grizzly bears getting struck and killed by the highway between June 7 and June 11 in Yoho National Park.

trans-canada highway