1 new case of COVID-19 for Revelstoke

After two weeks of zero new cases, the Revelstoke area has one new case of the virus in latest provincial update.

From May 21 to 27, there was one reported case of COVID-19 in Revelstoke, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Meanwhile Golden reported five cases, and Kamloops and Salmon Arm two during the same time period.

Due to public pressure, the province has started to release more COVID-19 data to the community level, more frequently.

Approximately two per cent of COVID-19 tests in Revelstoke were positive for the virus from May 21 to 27. Roughly 78 per cent of people above the age of 18 in Revelstoke have at least one dose of a vaccine, which is one of the highest rates in the province. As of May 31, 58 per cent of Canadians have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health is in the process of setting up a second mass vaccination clinic for Revelstoke residents to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic starts June 4 and is scheduled to last until June 26 at the community centre.

Revelstoke residents will be notified when they can get vaccinated through the provincial system via text or email. If individuals did not register for their first dose through the provincial booking system, Interior Health said it’s important to do so by going online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

B.C. health officials reported 258 new cases on Saturday, 238 on Sunday and 212 on Monday, even as local travel and indoor dining opens up for the second week.

