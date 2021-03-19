Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

A woman has been handed a 10-year sentence for the role she played in the murder of William Frederick Bartz in his Vernon apartment in July 2017, after she intentionally goaded her boyfriend into carrying out what she knew would be a serious assault.

But as heard by those present at the Vernon Supreme Court sentence hearing Friday (March 19), Jacqueline Nicole Leavins played no physical part in executing the murder.

After inciting her boyfriend to violence by negatively comparing his sexual prowess to the victim’s, she followed her boyfriend to Bartz’s apartment where the “extremely brutal killing” took place, in the words of Crown prosecutor Laura McPheeters.

In the statement of agreed facts, the court heard Leavins had arrived at the apartment to find her boyfriend hitting Bartz with a hammer repeatedly.

She went into another room while the murder was carried out in full, and sat in the apartment alone for some time before leaving the scene. Bartz’s body was discovered by a friend the next day.

Leavins, born in 1978, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in August 2020 in relation to Bartz’s murder.

Arrested alongside her then-boyfriend and co-accused on Oct. 12, 2018, on a second-degree murder charge, Leavins’ time already spent in custody leaves her with six years and four months of additional jail time.

Defence and Crown counsel presented Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames with a joint submission Friday.

Beames agreed with the 10-year sentence, which falls at the high end of sentencing for manslaughter, given the offence was “much closer to murder than it was to an accident.”

The name of Leavins’ boyfriend — the co-accused in the case — is protected by a publication ban to preserve his right to a fair trial in the future, after he was found unfit to stand trial in January 2020.

Leavins’s guilty plea came seven months after her the co-accused’s remand was announced.

READ MORE: Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

READ MORE: Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CrimeManslaughter Trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Winter Market was housed in community centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Revelstoke skiers in 1920. Emma Roberts, photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 3660)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 18

Local history as recorded in the newspaper of the day

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

Residents will start moving into McCurdy Place on Monday, March 22. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna supportive housing project opens its doors

Those originally opposed to the Rutland-area project have since had a change of heart

Kelowna parents are absorbing a significant cost for childcare services when compared to other cities across Canada. (Contributed)
Kelowna at forefront of child care cost crisis

New study advocates higher daycare cost subsidies; more funding focus on non-profit child care services

(GoFundMe)
Former Okanagan resident with sick child asks for support

Over $5,000 has already been raised in support of family with ill child

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Most Read