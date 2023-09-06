10 years of terror at Spallumcheen’s Field of Screams

4 haunted corn mazes to visit at O’Keefe Ranch starting Sept. 29 with dates throughout October

Field of Screams is back for its 10 year, featuring four freaky corn mazes at O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen. The first day of the haunted corn maze is Sept. 29, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Field of Screams is ready to petrify guests in its haunted corn maze for its 10th year.

Field of Screams “X” promises to be the most haunting event to date, with four heart-stopping mazes on offer (each with a unique theme), elaborate sets and spine-chilling actors that will leave attendees “screaming for more.”

With a decade of terror in the books, Field of Screams has evolved into the ultimate haunted destination for adrenaline seekers and horror enthusiasts. This year, the team is taking fear to a whole new level with four maze themes, once again at Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

Maze one is called Game of Screams and creates a nightmarish world of video game horrors, featuring iconic titles like Resident Evil, The Last of Us, Silent Hill, Slenderman and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Beware as the virtual terror comes to life with every step taken through the dark and twisted passages of this maze.

The second maze, Phobia Frenzy, will invite attendees to face their deepest fears and phobias, from claustrophobia to arachnophobia and more.

Maze three, House of Sins, will have guests embark on a harrowing journey through the Mansion of the Seven Deadly Sins, where each room represents one of humanity’s darkest vices.

The fourth maze, called Scarecrow’s Revenge, is filled with enigmatic, motionless scarecrows — and some that come to life, hunting their prey with unwavering determination.

Field of Screams “X” will push the boundaries of fear and excitement, delivering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The dates for this year’s Field of Screams are Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 1, 5-8, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-31. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Cheap Nights” will be held on Sept. 29, Oct. 5, 11, 18 and 25. For these dates, the all-maze pass is on sale for $35. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

To skip the lineups, Field of Screams also has an all-inclusive VIP ticket for $75.

Tickets start at $20 online and $25 at the gate and can be purchased at fosokanagan.com.

