A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a spray painted wall saying “Wash your hands and don’t touch your face” in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Thirty-seven British Columbians are in hospital battling COVID-19 as the province records 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,378 people in total with confirmed diagnosis of the contagious respiratory illness. A further 3,101 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

In a joint statement released Wednesday (Sept. 9), Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced two new outbreaks – one at Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver and the other at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society in the Fraser Health region.

That brings the total number of active outbreaks to 12 long-term or assisted-living facilities and three acute care facilities.

Since January, 5,086 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered. A total of 213 people have died.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19,” the joint statement reads. “What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead.”

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan released plans on how the province will keep hospitalizations down amid a predicted increase in respiratory illness cases.

READ MORE: B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

The look ahead to fall comes a day before students across the province are expected to attend their first day of the 2020-21 school year.

“The steps each of us takes today and in the coming weeks, including taking a few minutes to get your influenza immunization, will make a difference tomorrow,” Henry and Dix said.

“Let’s all do our part to help strengthen the well-being of all our communities – using our layers of protection, going back to our smaller, safer social interactions and all of us working together to find our balance with COVID-19.”

ALSO READ: A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity
Next story
Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Sewer leak discovered under bridge in Revelstoke

Emergency repair project to come in at around $175,000

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

3D printed train signals helps guests navigate the museum

Revelstoke Diaries launching internationally in October

The film and web series features the stories of nine Revelstokians and a band

Revelstoke pool reopens

Pre-registration is required for lane swimming

Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Penticton campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Interior Health reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen of those cases are active and nobody in the region is currently in hospital

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

100 more cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

Thirty-seven people are battling the respiratory disease in hospital

Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Most Read