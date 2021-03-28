$100K lottery ticket purchased in Okanagan

A lottery ticket purchased in Vernon is worth $100,000.
The number is in the Lotto 649 draw from Saturday, March 27, one of 10 guaranteed match numbers worth $100K.
The guaranteed match number is 15363419-01.
Two other winning tickets were purchased in Kamloops and North Vancouver.
The top prize of $1 million in the guaranteed match was bought in Ontario.
There was no winner of the Lotto 649 draw worth more than $6.5 million.
The winning numbers in Lotto 649 were 15, 16, 17, 30, 36, 40 and the bonus number is 34.
The Extra winning numbers are 2, 25, 42, and 83.
