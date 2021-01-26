113 in a 50 gets North Okanagan car impounded

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP impounded a car after the driver was caught doing 113 km/hr in a 50 zone. (RCMP image)

RCMP caught speeder near Village Green Mall at 5 a.m.

A speedy start to the day landed a car in the impound yard, plus some points and fines for the driver Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP caught the driver travelling more than two times the 50 kilometre/hour speed limit on 27th Street/Highway 97 near the Village Green Shopping Centre.

“113km/hr in a 50km/hr zone is completely unacceptable, even at 5 in the morning,” the RCMP said. “At that speed, you are a risk to yourself and others. Perhaps being stopped by the police isn’t the worst thing that could happen.”

The driver was issued a $483 ticket, had their car impounded for seven days and gained three penalty points on their licence.

