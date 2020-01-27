$11K fine for Vernon mutual fund dealer

Fines for altering, pre-signing documents between 2014-17

A Vernon mutual fund dealer will pay $11,000 in fines for altering account forms without client consent between 2014-17.

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) found Randall Rae Wilson was altering and processing transactions for 12 clients without their written consent in the form of an initial between Jan. 2014 and April 2017, contrary to MFDA rules.

Between June 2012 and Aug. 2017, Wilson was found to have also processed seven pre-signed account forms for five clients.

An MFDA hearing panel issued the $11,000 fine, plus $2,500 in costs, at a July 22, 2019, hearing in Vancouver.

The reasons for decision were released on Jan. 3, 2020.

READ MORE: Man missing from Vernon hotel

READ MORE: Semi strikes pole knocking power out in Coldstream

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mild weather for Revelstoke for next few days
Next story
Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke proposing 6% property tax increase

The average home would see their annual bill go up around $100

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Fundraiser for Australian Wildlife Rescue Service coming to Last Drop Pub on Friday

Live music events at Traverse and the Regent as well this weekend

KIJHL rookie goalies proving tough for shooters

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm has 12 wins this season

Mild weather for Revelstoke for next few days

Roads and weather report for Jan. 27

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Quintet jazzes it up with Okanagan-wide talents

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Most Read