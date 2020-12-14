12 more COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home

There are now 53 total cases associated with the outbreak

McKinney Place now has recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (File photo)

Interior Health is confirming 12 more cases of COVID-19 at McKinney Place long-term care home in Oliver .

A total of 38 residents and 15 staff members of the care-home have now tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 53 cases associated with the outbreak.

On Friday the total number of cases was 41.

Interior Health has arranged additional resources to keep the facility functioning and put out a call for further staff from other parts of the Okanagan.

“If not enough people step forward,” said Dr. De Villiers. “We will deploy staff to the site to ensure that staff levels are maintained.”

So far, none of the positive cases have shown symptoms that have required hospitalization.

Interior Health has increased the number of tests, including asymptomatic staff and residents on a regular basis. All the residents are being checked twice a day for any signs of symptoms.

Families can expect the resident’s primary contact to receive a call immediately if that changes, and Interior Health called on those primary contacts to share the information they receive with friends and family.

Families are also being contacted twice a week with general updates and to check for concerns.

READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

With files from Brennan Phillips.



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus