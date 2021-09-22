12 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke Sept. 12-18

The Revelstoke Local Health Area saw 12 more COVID-19 cases from Sept. 12-18.

That is the same number as the week prior, as cases in the surrounding area continue to decrease. In Golden from the 12-18 there were four cases, compared to 17 the week prior and in Salmon Arm there were 78 compared to 104 the week prior.

In B.C. today, Sept. 22, there were 759 new cases and 10 more deaths.

There are currently 324 people in hospital and 157 in intensive care units, across the province.

Revelstoke continues to have the highest percentage for first doses in people over the age of 12 in the Interior Health Region, with 91 per cent of people covered as of Sept. 21. 81 per cent of Revelstokians over have received a second dose.

