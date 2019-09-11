120,000 customers without power in northern B.C. after transmission failure

Approximately 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are out of service

More than 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are without power due to a transmission failure caused by a suspected lightning strike, according to BC Hydro.

Impacted communities run north and west of Prince George, including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Terrace, Houston and Burns Lake.

Crews are beginning restoration efforts across the region, working to restore all customers in the next few hours. The utility company says power has been restored in Prince George and most customers can expect theirs back by 12:30 a.m.

Dispatch at Prince George RCMP confirmed there was some sort of explosion in Prince George, however, fire crews say they were not connected. BC Hydro stated that crews are investigating the cause.

As of 9:40 p.m. there were 72 outages recorded in northern B.C. effecting 78,952 customers and 37 recorded in central interior B.C. effecting a further 43,542.

– with files from Brittany Gervais

Most Read