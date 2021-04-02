‘124 out of 129 days is still an A+’: Revelstoke Mountain Resort reflects on pandemic season

While the Revelstoke Mountain Resort had its winter cut short, the company said overall it’s pleased with the season.
“I’m proud of our team and the guests we had,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president.
The season was unprecedented with a pandemic that brought rules for social distancing, requiring guests to wear masks through much of the resort and few face-to-face meetings.
The resort closed on March 31 due to staff shortages associated with COVID-19. While a handful of workers contracted the virus, more than 20 people went into quarantine, including key members of the safety team.
Nielsen said the resort had to close six days early as it could no longer continue to operate safely.
When the resort opened in November, there was a lot of uncertainty, such as new restrictions that banned indoor gatherings and a recommendation to not travel for skiing.
COVID-19 cases were surging, including in Revelstoke.
“Our number one goal was to stay open,” he said.
“And being open for 124 out of 129 days is still an A+.”
Last year, COVID-19 forced Revelstoke Mountain Resort to close on March 16, which was 34 days early.
Nielsen said in January the province was debating whether to close resorts in hopes to stop surging COVID-19 numbers during the second wave. Nevertheless, B.C. ski resorts stayed open, compared to others in Ontario and France.
Regardless, Nielsen said ticket sales this year dropped more than 60 per cent.
“Economically, we are not where we would like to be,” he said.
“But we provided a great product that was important for people’s mental health.”
The provincial travel restrictions severely impacted visitation, said Nielsen. However, the company is hoping for a strong summer.
The resort said it expects to kick off the summer season with the opening of the Pipe Mountain Coaster on May 21, with the mountain fully opening on June 19 with some new biking trails.
