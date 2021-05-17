126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Interior Health (IH) recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to provincial health officials.

Overall, there are now 11,747 cases of the virus in the region since the pandemic began, with 451 of those currently active.

Twenty-two individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, with 13 receiving intensive care.

Deaths in the health region remain at 145.

The province announced that throughout B.C., there are 443 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 424 on Sunday, and 424 on Monday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 14 additional deaths over the weekend, with 350 people hospitalized due to the virus.

IH provided an update on current outbreaks within the region:

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 43 cases: 31 residents, 12 staff/other, with six deaths connected to the outbreak.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said while infection rates are declining, the pressure on hospitals remains significant.

Henry added restrictions on non-essential travel and indoor dining will stay in place until after the May long weekend.

“After this, we will be able to move on and move ahead,” she said.

