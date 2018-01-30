$12K raised for Avalanche Canada

Canuck Splitfest raised more than $12K for Avalanche Canada. (Instagram/capowguiding)

A multi-day event celebrating splitboarding has raised more than $12K for Avalanche Canada.

The eighth annual Canuck Splitfest, which was held in mid-January, raised $12,600 for Avalanche Canada’s public safety programs.

In a post on Avalanche Canada’s website, the organization thanked all the people who helped make the event a success including sponsors, volunteers, presenters and supporters.

Avalanche Canada said that more than 100 people attended a BBQ and open house at Trapper Snowboards Friday night, while more than 400 people from across North American attended the Saturday social night.

The event date is already set for next year. The ninth annual Canuck Splitfest will take place Jan. 11 to 13, 2019.

