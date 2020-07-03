B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

B.C. has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with no new community outbreaks and one of five in the health care system declared over.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the latest coronavirus cases July 3, after removing six cases from the total after they were identified as residents of another province.

The latest results leave B.C. with 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, after 2,608 people who tested positive have recovered. B.C. recorded no new deaths, and a second outbreak at Langley Lodge senior facility has been declared over, leaving three active outbreaks in care facilities and one in an acute-care hospital.

RELATED: Deadly outbreak at Langley Lodge was its second

RELATED: U.S. ‘queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C.: Horgan

After Premier John Horgan warned of U.S. travellers taking side trips in B.C. after entering to go to Alaska, Dix and Henry stressed the precautions needed with the U.S. pandemic situation growing worse.

“We remind anyone coming to B.C. from outside of Canada that federal quarantine orders require you to complete a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others,” Dix and Henry said in a statement. “Whether you live in B.C., are a visitor from another province or are in Canada for essential travel, we all have to do our part to protect our communities, our elders and our loved ones.

“Remember that we don’t know everyone’s story and we are all working hard to stay safe. Be gracious, be respectful and kind.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Kelowna neighbourhood pond dries up again
Next story
Orphaned Okanagan beavers admitted to rehab centre

Just Posted

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Haze over Okanagan and Shuswap skies may have drifted from Siberia

Few active wildifres so far this summer in B.C.

Guerrilla Gigs replacing Streetfest this summer in Revelstoke

Buy one of 30 tickets the Sunday before the Wednesday show

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open to single-lane traffic west of Revelstoke due to flooding

The highway between Revelstoke and Golden is also open again

Mt. Revelstoke summit and back country closed to dogs permanently

Dogs allowed on-leash only in some other areas

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Okanagan Realtors donate big to North Westside fire department

Two Kelowna-area Realtors made a generous donation to the North Westside Fire… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

SilverStar security recovers stolen bike

Reminders to residents to keep bicycles locked up, eyes open for suspicious activity

‘Justice for Mona’ protests planned in Kelowna, Lower Mainland

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check

Orphaned Okanagan beavers admitted to rehab centre

The two beavers are in the care of the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre

Intent of killing at centre of Surrey man’s Okanagan murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames is anticipated to return with her decision in August

Kelowna neighbourhood pond dries up again

The RDCO filled up the pond on Hall Road but it’s drying up again

Penticton RCMP seek help locating missing woman

25-year-old Iesha Blomquist was reported missing to Penticton RCMP on June 30

Most Read