A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

13-year-old boy dead after found unconscious in Montreal public pool

Police pulled the teenager out of the water in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool.

An emergency call was placed around 4 a.m. that a young person had been found unconscious at a pool in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Montreal police pulled the teenager out of the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was declared dead shortly afterward.

The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Montreal

Previous story
Police officer, wife launching complaint for ‘driving while Black’ stop by RCMP
Next story
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather for vigil for Kelowna crane collapse victims

Just Posted

(Revelstoke Review file photo)
Birdies all around as golf memberships soar in Revelstoke

The Mexican firefighters wearing their Canada toques. (BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters from Mexico en route to aid B.C. wildfire fight

The Wap Creek fire on the evening of July 15. (William Eaton photo)
Wap creek fire near Revelstoke not considered a threat

Revelstoke city hall. Revelstoke City Council. Revelstoke City Staff. Feb. 24, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Security issue deactivates City of Revelstoke’s emergency notification system