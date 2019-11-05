14-year-old cyclist struck by car in North Okanagan

A 14-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Allenby Way and 27th Avenue on Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m.
The Clarence Fulton Secondary student was crossing Allenby Way when a senior driver in a Honda car struck him.
“He flew far,” said Kyle Wheeler, who was walking with his friend who was hit and another buddy.
A paramedic on scene said the teen is OK, “but he’s lucky.” He was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for precaution.
The teen’s friends and witnesses reported the senior driver involved said the sun was in her eyes. They also reported that the teen was not wearing a helmet.
