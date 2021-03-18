1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. Pictured above is before, and after cleanup. (Supplied/Kane Blake) The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. (Supplied/Kane Blake)

Over 1,400 pounds of garbage has been cleaned from a site in the Lake Country backcountry.

On March 14, Okanagan Forest Task Force president Kane Blake discovered a large dump of waste on Beaver Lake Road, at a site previously known to the task force.

Two weeks ago, Blake had a conversation with some individuals that were seen using the pullout, and asked them to keep the area clean. At the time, the club president gave the group garbage bags, and was promised they would leave it pristine.

However, he returned on March 14 to discover the site filled with trash.

“That’s what we were left with,” he said.

After a call for action, a handful of Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers attended the site, filling three trucks full of trash. RCMP were also in attendance.

In total 1,460 pounds of garbage was cleaned from the site.

This recent incident serves as a sign to Blake that activity in the backcountry is starting to ramp up for the season. Crews have already noticed garbage in snowbanks, and plan on retrieving it when the snow melts.

“If you’re going to visit the bush, that’s awesome. (But) keep it clean. We all would like to enjoy it in its natural state, without garbage,” Blake said.

For four years, the not-for-profit organization has been working to keep the Okanagan backcountry clean. In that time, they’ve removed over 300,000 pounds of garbage.

Those who want to help the group but physically can’t, donations can be made at Okanaganforesttaskforce.com.

