15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okangan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Emergency responders rushed to Gellatly Bay in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, trying to save a boy who jumped into the water and did not re-surface.

Shortly before 1 a.m. crews were called to the bay, located in West Kelowna, they were told the youth had jumped from the ferry wharf recreational structure into the lake and then could not be found. According to the Kelowna RCMP, crews located the boy and pulled him from the water onto the wharf. Emergency crews immediately began CPR and the boy was then rushed to hospital by the Advanced Life Support crew of BC Emergency Health Services.

Read More: Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Read More: Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 15-year-old boy could not be resuscitated and passed away in hospital,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment.

“RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is also probing the boy’s death.

Read More: UPDATE: Arrest made after pedestrian hit on busy Kelowna road

Read More: Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
For recent immigrant youngsters, Canadian soccer club provides continuity
Next story
Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

Just Posted

Photos: Railway Days at Revelstoke Railway Museum 2019

Today was Railway Days at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. There was food,… Continue reading

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 22 degrees

City launched Tech Strategy 2.0

Revelstoke received $100,000 in funding to build on its Technology Strategy project

Editorial cartoon for Aug. 14

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Fire departments extinguish suspicious wildfire near West Kelowna

Crews established a fire guard and knocked down the blaze before it grew to one hectare.

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okangan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water

The former Humboldt Broncos goaltender, who started in the net when he was nine, was paralyzed last year

Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

Inspection now required before Green Gaia may sell cannabis

Canadians killed in Afghanistan honoured during emotional dedication ceremony

One-hundred-fifty-eight Canadian soldiers died during the mission

Most Read