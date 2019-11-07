$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

The West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Pinot Girls Drive on Nov. 7 after a wakeboard boat was stolen.

According to police, a 27-foot red and white Cobalt boat was stolen from the property along with a 2018 EZ Loader trailer that was carrying it.

The BC license plate number is WFA50P. The Cobalt’s HIN is US-FGE6S067K718 and the Volvo 380 engine’s serial number is A919673. The boat is worth approximately $150,000

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP phone number used in latest scam

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.