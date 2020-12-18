16 additional cases identified in Big White COVID-19 cluster

The number of cases from the ski resort is now at 76

Interior Health (IH) announced that it has identified an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White community cluster.

The total number of cases from the ski resort is now at 76.

IH said based on their investigation, the new cases also occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings.

Forty-four of the individuals linked to the cluster live on Big White Mountain. The health authority said 19 individuals have now recovered and no one from the cluster has been hospitalized.

IH is reminding the Big White community to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must only be limited to household bubbles.

“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance,” IH said.

The health authority added following health orders means sticking to your immediate household bubble and not socializing with others when you’re at the resort.

“Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections.”

“Interior Health would also like to remind people to limit all non-essential travel. This means, staying within your own community and visiting your local ski hill only.”

