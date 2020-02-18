16-year-old snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

A 16-year-old boy is missing after he became separated from his group while snowmobiling in the Greystokes area, near Kelowna.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Kelowna RCMP was informed that three snowmobilers, a father and his two teenage sons, were overdue from a trip into the Greystokes area.

Just after the call, the father and one of his sons returned to their vehicle and told police they had been separated from the 16-year-old.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were called to assist and search and rescue crews began their ground search immediately, continuing through the night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country singer advances to Top 25 in Okanagan’s Got Talent
Next story
Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Just Posted

Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Creating accessible art in unusual places

Phase two of Art Alleries in the works for Revelstoke

Meet the athletes: Six Revelstoke skiers headed to BC Winter Games

The games are in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 13

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 13, 1900 Ten Revelstoke men left… Continue reading

What’s in a name? The story of Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic Revelstoke peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

16-year-old snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

Most Read