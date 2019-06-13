16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday

Yesterday was a spring scorcher across B.C.
Sixteen record highs in the province for June 12 were noted by Environment Canada on Wednesday night.
“New daily high temperature records were set [Wednesday] thanks to a very strong ridge of high pressure,” Environment Canada noted in a weather summary.
B.C.’s hot spot was Lytton, which also had Canada’s highest temperature of the day yesterday at 36.2 C.
Weather records broken on Wednesday:
Abbotsford: 31.9 C (28.5 C in 1999)
Agassiz: 33.0 C (31.1 C in 1932)
Campbell River: 30.0 C (28.7 C in 1982)
Chilliwack: 33.0 C (32.2 C in 1932)
Victoria (Gonzales Point): 30.0 C (28.8 C in 2002)
Hope: 32.5 C (28.4 C in 2002)
Malahat area: 29.2 C (26.6 C in 2002)
Nanaimo: 32.0 C (30.6 C in 1932)
Pitt Meadows: 31.7 C (31.1 C in 1932)
Powell River: 29.0 C (28.3 C in 1932)
Princeton: 33.0 C (32.8 C in 1918)
Squamish: 31.4 C (27.0 C in 1999)
Tofino: 27.0 C (26.7 C in 1936)
Vancouver: 29.1 C (27.4 C in 1999)
Victoria: 29.6 C (28.9 C in 1932)
White Rock: 30.9 C (29.4 C in 1932)
