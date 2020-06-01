For the second time in two weeks, residents of Beatrice Street in Grand Forks were ordered to evacuate on May 31, 2020. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

At 2:45 p.m. Monday, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued evacuation orders to an additional 171 properties in the Grand Forks area, bringing the total number of orders given since Saturday to 189.

The latest round of orders have been given to 108 homes on Highway 3, Gilpin Creek Forest Service, Heaven and Nursery/South Nursery roads, 36 homes south of the Grand Forks Airport on Gilpin, Darcy and Jmayoff roads, and 27 homes in Johnson Flats on 12th Street and Division Street.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks. Evacuees are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible. Everyone is asked to respect physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols due to COVID-19. Information about how to do so will be available through ESS.

Earlier story

Five properties on the east side of the Granby River just north of the Highway 3 bridge in Grand Forks were issued evacuation orders Sunday night by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

“Residents are required to leave the affected areas immediately due to the immediate threat of flooding from the Granby River,” a release sent at 7:43 p.m. says.

Earlier Sunday, the RDKB issued evacuation orders to 13 other properties on Manly Meadows Road and Beatrice Street in Grand Forks after road access to the properties was threatened by rising water.

A total of 18 properties are now (May 31) on evacuation order affecting about 40 residents in rural Grand Forks and 1,137 properties remain on evacuation alert, affecting a further 2,275 people across the Boundary area.

The orders come after the Boundary saw bouts of heavy rain and warm weather over the weekend, causing the Kettle River system to reach above-average levels. According to the latest RDKB projects (May 31), the rain events may cause the river system to reach between a five and ten-year return level by Monday afternoon.

An Emergency Operations Centre call centre has been set up for Boundary residents and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The toll-free number for the call centre is 1-888-747-9119.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary declared a State of Local Emergency on May 29, anticipating possible flooding events across the Boundary region. The decision triggered provincial resources to be deployed in the region, including 40 BC Wildfire crew members who helped to install temporary flood protection measures around downtown Grand Forks.

Read more: Two more Johnson Flats properties given evacuation alerts

Read more: Six homes ordered to evacuate early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

Tim Hortons serves up a thank you to front-line workers

On May 21 the Tim Hortons coffee truck came through Revelstoke

City of Revelstoke expects to stay on budget with $1.5 million roadworks project

Pavement, deep utility maintenance and sidewalks are in the plan for the Lowertown area

Revelstoke schools reopen

The Superintendent said 80 per cent of elementary and 40 per cent of high school students returned

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Listening about anti-racism

It’s time for action

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

Mother bear and two cubs spotted in West Kelowna

Residents of Shannon Lake are urged to be on the look out for three bears in the area

Social justice advocate yells at Kelowna council, demands presence at Black Lives Matter rally

Heather Friesen has again taken to council chambers to make her opinion heard

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Youth filmmakers tackle technology addiction, relationships, cyber-bullying

The Kelowna couple won a grant from Telus STORYHIVE

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Dyer: I left my heart in the desert

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read