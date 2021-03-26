$1M lawsuit against City of Revelstoke and RCMP for alleged public humiliation dismissed

The Supreme Court of B.C. dismissed Kary’s case last November

A Revelstoke man’s case against the City of Revelstoke and local RCMP for $1 million has been dismissed.

According to court documents, on May 18, 2018, Michael Kary was handcuffed and arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot near downtown Revelstoke.

Kary and his car matched the description of a man seen earlier that day masturbating nude by the lake at Williamson Lake Campground. The incident was reported to RCMP by campground staff.

Kary said he was falsely identified.

While Kary was later not charged, he claimed his public arrest was humiliating and resulted in him losing his integrity and credibility in a small town. He also claimed the arrest was an abuse of power by the RCMP.

While Williamson Lake is owned by the City of Revelstoke, it’s operated by a contractor. At the time of the incident, the contractor was Revelstoke Resort Shuttle Ltd.

The Supreme Court of B.C. dismissed Kary’s case last November in Salmon Arm.

