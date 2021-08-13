In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border

Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.

In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.

They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.

They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.

The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets — a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Murder Hornets

Previous story
Cyclists raising funds for water wells in Africa will be passing through Revelstoke
Next story
Close to 850 evacuees from 6 wildfires registered for support in Penticton since July

Just Posted

The Sea 2 Sea 2 Sea cycling team is crossing the country to raise awareness and funds for clean water wells in Africa. (Contributed)
Cyclists raising funds for water wells in Africa will be passing through Revelstoke

Virginia Thompson spoke on the steps of City Hall July 7 to update the community about Old Growth Revylution’s plans to blockade. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
LETTER: ‘I challenge the definition of old growth used by the province’

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Developments could come to Revelstoke’s Thomas Brook neighbourhood

(Stock image)
QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?