2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Eight people from across B.C., Alberta and Ontario are facing a slew of charges in connection to a drug investigation that ended in the seizure of more than $250,000 in cash and drugs.

In a news release this week, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Grande Prairie announced the result of the large investigation into regional cocaine trafficking, which has been dubbed Project Incumbent.

The unit executed search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes with the help of local RCMP, seizing $200,000 worth of drugs and $60,000 in cash.

Drugs found included 1,143 grams of cocaine, one litre of gamma-hydroxybutyrate – also known as GHB – and 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis. Two vehicles were also seized.

Thirty-three charges have been laid against eight people, but only three have been arrested.

Kevin Bey, a 33-year-old man from Langley, Taylor Edgren, a 27-year-old man from Pitt Meadows, and Jeffrey Kayser, a 28-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., are in police custody, ALERT confirmed.

Warrants have been issued for five suspects, all of who investigators believe have left the Grande Prairie region:

  • Christine Emes, a 29-year-old woman from Langley
  • Christopher Gilliat, a 31-year-old man from Langley
  • Matthew Hull, a 30-year-old man from Duncan
  • Joseph Poirier, a 39-year-old man from Lethbridge
  • Preston Dougan, a 24-year-old man from Calgary

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza
Next story
Trudeau stresses vigilance, announces vaccine pact as COVID-19 cases reach 150,000

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Dealing with anxious feelings a reminder to take care

Sometimes the stress builds up

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 24

A look at our local history, gathered by Revelstoke Museum & Archives staff

City applying for grant to build trail along Airport Way

The trail would connect McKinnon Rd. with Nichol Rd.

Fabrication lab, offices and new washrooms coming to Revelstoke’s Business and Visitor Information Centre

City council awarded the $500,000 contract to Jordan Cochrane Construction

‘Schools are healthy’: IH medical health officer

Children have a low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer

Rock stars, jet planes, scooter tricks and the creation of a new platform ready for launch

Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

‘Suspicious circumstance’ shuts down area, closing multiple businesses

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Most Read