2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Two men were detained for a short time Tuesday afternoon as Vernon RCMP responded to investigate a weapons complaint.

A heavy police presence was seen around 32nd Street and 25th Avenue and traffic was crawling down Hospital Hill just after noon on Sept. 3.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call from a concerned resident reporting a man was in possession of what appeared to be a long gun or rifle in a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 97 near Lake Country.

READ MORE: Police incident: Traffic at a crawl outside Vernon hospital

“The complaint elicited a full precautionary police response, resulting in multiple frontline officers responding and locating the vehicle near Polson Park in Vernon,” the RCMP statement said.

Two individuals detained were co-operative with police and arrested with no incident.

Turns out, it was a paintball gun.

“RCMP take all firearm complaints seriously, given the potential threat to public and police safety,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “Our officers treat every weapon or firearm as real until proven they are not.”

The two individuals were issued a verbal warning and were released from custody.

The vehicle, however, was impounded under the Motor Vehicle Act for mechanical inspection.

“It is incredibly important for people to realize that airsoft or paintball weapons can look and feel very real and pose a great risk to those who have them in their possession when not in a controlled environment,” Const. Brett said.

READ MORE: Tractor on fire in Enderby

READ MORE: Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New viruses discovered in endangered wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.
Next story
Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

Just Posted

CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

They outlined the changes made in a letter to the Ministry of Environment

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Most Read