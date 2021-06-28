2 fatalities in Highway 1 crash west of Golden

RCMP are describing it as a serious head on collision

The location of the vehicle fire that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

Two fatalities are being reported by RCMP after a vehicle fire caused by a serious head-on collision closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden last Saturday, June 26.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West shortly after 11:30 a.m. MT.

Witnesses told police that a green Dodge Ram pickup truck, towing a trailer, crossed the centre line on a curve and collided head on with a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency paramedics. The RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to positively identify each of the deceased. The identity of both will not be released publicly.

The impact of the collision resulted in one of the two vehicles catching fire, with the flames quickly spreading to nearby trees and brush, due to the extreme temperatures in the region, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread any further.

The Golden RCMP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, with support from BC Highway Patrol.

The BC Coroners Service has launched its own concurrent investigation.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses to the crash that have not yet spoken with police to call the Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.

