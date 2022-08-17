Penticton court.

Penticton court.

2 Penticton men free after alleged victim fails to show in court

The men had been charged with assault causing bodily harm

Two men charged with assault causing bodily harm had their charges dropped after the victim failed to show in court.

Steven Adam Gelinas and Robert Dale Howard were both charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, and Gelinas was also charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The two were set to appear for a hearing in Penticton’s court on Aug. 16, in connection to an alleged incident that occurred on July 17, 2020.

The court was told however that the complainant, despite being subpoenaed to appear, had not made any response and had failed to show up.

As a result, the charges in the case were dropped and Howard and Gelinas were free to go.

Gelinas, who was being held in custody, was released following his court appearance.

READ ALSO: Daughters suing prison system over B.C. man’s death following prison break

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCourt

Previous story
Penticton teen swims from Peachland to the Peach in 12 hours
Next story
UNESCO team in Alberta to judge if Wood Buffalo Park should go on endangered list

Just Posted

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

The first leg of the first day runs along underneath the gondola. (Tom Poole photo)
Endurance runners take on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography