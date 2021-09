Debris is currently spread across the road and DriveBC crews are en route

Debris litters the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Kaleden. (Submitted - Casey Harder)

A two-vehicle collision has snarled traffic on Highway 97 through Kaleden.

DriveBC crews are on their way to assess the situation.

Debris is currently strewn across the roadway, and Mounties are also on scene.

It is not currently known whether there are any injuries resulting from the crash.

More to come.

