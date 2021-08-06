2 wildfires spark east of Big White

Two new wildfires sparked east of Big White on Friday (Aug. 6), with both suspected to be caused by lightning.
According to BC Wildfire Service, one fire is located at Rendell Creek and is measured at 0.10 hectares in size. The other fire is located at Goatskin Creek and is measured at an estimated size of four hectares. The fires are located in the Southeast fire district of the province, which accounts for 67 of the 291 wildfires currently burning in B.C.
More to come.
