FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

2 women critically injured in bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Victims were hiking at Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek Oct. 3

It’s not yet known whether two women pulled from a hiking trail in northeastern B.C. Monday (Oct. 3) will survive the bear attack that left them there.

They were found laying critically injured in the bush of Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek just before 8 p.m., after two officers on an off-road vehicle spotted them. Dawson Creek RCMP say the women, aged approximately 30 and 48 years old, had been injured for at least an hour before they were found.

Roaming around the two victims was a large boar black bear, according to RCMP. Officers attempted to scare it off, but it refused to leave so they used a rifle to shoot and kill it.

The two women were then transported out of the trail network, where waiting paramedics took them by air ambulance to hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, RCMP said the women “remain alive.”

Police are reminding trail users to always make noise when they are in the backcountry to alert bears to their presence, and to carry bear spray and travel in groups.

“Avoid hiking on trails in the backcountry during sunrise and sunset, which is when most animals will be most active,” RCMP said.

READ ALSO: B.C. study links policy changes and logging patterns, shows targeting of old growth

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsnorthernbc

Previous story
Metro Vancouver regional park wildfire now under control at 14 hectares
Next story
Truck driver survives after crashing through house along Vancouver Island highway

Just Posted

Bernice Jensen and her All My Relations Dance Group include, Junior Jensen, who was given a drum when he was a toddler and, at 16, sings his own songs, including the Salmon Journey Song. To the right of Junior are Sue Oliverius, Jewel Jensen, Lakeesha and Stephane Richard. The group performed on the Storyteller Stage at the Reclamation Day at Tsútswecw Provincial Park on Sept. 30. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Thousands of people, few salmon, arrive for start of Sepwépemc celebration at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)
Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches

The Rev playing at Oktoberfest on Oct. 1. (Submitted by Chris Bostock)
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest back in Revelstoke at Queen Elizabeth park

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships