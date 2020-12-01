Nicole Cherlet was elected to Revelstoke city council two years ago. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Nicole Cherlet was elected to Revelstoke city council two years ago. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

2 year anniversary: Nicole Cherlet is striving for tangible change

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

Nicole Cherlet

Revelstoke City Councillor

The beginning of November 2020 marked the current city council’s two year anniversary. With the byelection coming up and in February, we asked each of the councillors and mayor what the past two years has been like and if they have any advice for those considering putting their name on the ballot.

What have you learned in the past two years?

Through regular training, conventions and peer to peer discussion, I’ve learned so much about the various levels of jurisdiction in our community.

In the end, most people don’t care what level of government is responsible for a particular task, we just want to know that our lives are getting better and that someone is looking after the details. But to make progress to that end, we must be well versed in the regulatory framework in which we operate.

For example, the way our property taxes are divided amongst our residents is completely out of our hands locally. Councillor Rhind and I have been pushing BC Assessment for more flexible options since we were first elected.

READ MORE: Write a letter to someone in isolation this holiday season

Through collaboration with other municipalities and the heightened conversations due to the pandemic, I hope to see our funding models modernized in the coming years.

Roads, water and sewers are expensive but integral services, and we need to better distribute their costs.

What do you hope to get done by the end of your term?

I hope to see food security and climate action made an integral part of how we make decisions and set goals as a community. Not just lip service, but tangible changes that are integrated into our Official Community Plan and make our valley more livable for generations to come.

I also hope to see citizen engagement and discussion integrated into how we go about the work of the city; we are seeing great progress in this, with collective impact playing an active role in listening to voices that are not often heard.

What advice to you have for people considering running in the upcoming by-election?

Come with an open mind; we are each but one voice in the larger conversation. It’s easy to miss the opportunity for change if you get stuck on the perceived problems with the process.

By learning, listening and collaborating with our peers around the province, we can find better solutions for our community. I look forward to the discussions through the election and beyond!

READ MORE: Revelstoke byelection coming up Feb. 13, 2021

What do you think is the biggest challenge Revelstoke faces right now and has that changed in the two years since you were elected? How would you like to see it addressed?

Housing was a major issue when I first ran, and it continues to underlie each and every conversation we have now.

I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and excited about the investments made thus far, but these projects need to be completed and people moved into their homes to begin easing the pressure.

By addressing the way we handle short term rentals and updating the zoning bylaws to allow for carriage homes, I hope to see a wider mix of housing options in the near future.

With more options for a home, those who want to stay can, and our community and businesses will be better positioned to deal with our other challenges like food security, climate change, and sustainability in tourism and resource extraction.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Just Posted

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Revelstoke City Hall. (File)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Mayor Gary Sulz expects positive cases to increase

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Online community launched to support local businesses

Community Futures is hosting Revy Open for Business as a one stop shop for information

Nicole Cherlet was elected to Revelstoke city council two years ago. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
2 year anniversary: Nicole Cherlet is striving for tangible change

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

Mike Brooks-Hill was elected to city council two years ago. (Contributed)
2 year anniversary: Mike Brooks-Hill says change is inevitable

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)
Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music said the Gretsch electric guitar brought into his store is from 1955 and similar to one played by country music legend Chet Atkins before he developed his signature series of guitars. (Mike Miltmore photo)
Rare guitar touches a chord with connection to Salmon Arm family’s past

1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell

Most Read