A single-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road closed the road Thursday evening. (Amanda Rekdale photo)

A single-vehicle crash on Silver Star Road closed the road Thursday evening. (Amanda Rekdale photo)

20-year-old airlifted from Vernon crash

RCMP seek witnesses to accident on Silver Star Road

Silver Star Road was closed for a couple hours Thursday evening while a young man was airlifted after crashing down an embankment.

A vehicle went off Silver Star Road and 20 metres down an embankment before hitting a power pole shortly before 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Ladner Road.

“The driver, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of undetermined injuries,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Silver Star Road was closed for approximately two hours while BX Swan Lake crews were on scene and to allow the air ambulance to land.

Several Silver Star Mountain residents also reported a power outage Thursday evening.

The investigation into the collision is continuing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Const. Miranda at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Travel trailer bursts into flames near Lumby

READ MORE: Vernon Ski Swap back for 52nd year

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Chilliwack MLA Kelli Paddon reads powerful words from bullied 11-year-old in BC Legislature
Next story
New backcountry road closures in Okanagan, Kootenays aim to aid wildlife recovery

Just Posted

Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh had a 20 minute stop in Revelstoke in October 1951. She was greeted by the scout master. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1368)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 21

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

Deanne Berarducci, of Revelstoke, and her organization Because All Children Matter offer food to women and children living on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya. (Contributed)
Revelstoke woman hosts fundraiser for organization helping homeless children in Kenya

The Revelstoke Innovation Centre is located on the second floor of the Visitor Information Centre. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
A place for collaboration and ingenuity: Revelstoke opens new office space