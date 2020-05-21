2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said they are continuing to improve Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

Parks Canada said construction in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park will continue this summer.

Here is what to expect along Highway 1:

Landslide mitigations and Beaver Valley traffic-holding area

This year, Parks Canada is piloting additional work that will focus on stabilizing the slide path itself, and slowing the downhill flow of mud and debris. A series of small dams will be constructed in the main channel along with adjacent re-vegetation and upstream surface flow diversions.

Work will also resume on adjacent Beaver Valley traffic-holding area. A new vehicle parking area will added to be used during avalanche control and highway closures. Work on this project is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.

Culvert improvement

To improve the flow of spring run-off, mud and debris, a new concrete box culvert Parks Canada said they will replace a smaller metal culvert under the Trans-Canada Highway east of the Beaver River Bridge.

The larger opening reduces the risk of the culvert becoming blocked by debris and impacting the highway. As part of this work, an upstream berm designed to divert the flow of avalanches and run-off will be cleared of built-up debris.

The agency said culvert improvements help restore the natural flow of water under the highway, and build resiliency to address the impacts of climate change.

Berms

In late May, Parks Canada said work will resume east of Rogers Pass to complete a berm 150 metre long and 20 metre high, and made up of approximately 118,000m3 of fill. This is a “re-use” project: fill for the mounds is coming from work in the East Gate landslide area of the park.

Berms or stopping dams, designed to prevent avalanche debris from reaching the highway, are one of the static avalanche defenses used to protect the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass.

Cougar corner snow net maintenance

The two km stretch of snow nets positioned high on the steep slopes of Cougar Mountain will be inspected and re-tensioned. The snow nets hold snow during winter to prevent avalanches from sliding onto Highway 1.

Telemetry tower replacement

Work will continue on a multi-year project to replace remote weather stations perched along Highway 1. Four of these stations are wooden and Parks Canada is replacing them with metal structures.

Rogers pass washroom building

Construction will continue on the new 24-hour washroom and day use area in Rogers Pass.

This project is scheduled for completion in fall 2020. Temporary washroom facilities will remain in place until the new building is operational.

Hazard tree removal

Mount Sir Donald campground and day use area will remain closed this summer due to the high number of dead standing spruce trees from a beetle infestation. Parks Canada is determining what trees to remove.

Snowforest Campground

Parks Canada staff is preparing to welcome campers to the new Snowforest Campground on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke.

