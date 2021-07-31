(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival coming to Kelowna in August

The lineup features seven comedians from across Canada

The 2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival is back in Kelowna on Aug. 27 and 28.

The festival, hosted at the Kelowna Actors Studio, features a lineup of seven comedians from across Canada.

The festival’s opening night consists of two acts: Paul Myerhaug and Ivan Decker.

Five comedians are scheduled for the final night: Yumi Nagashima, Graham Clark, Lars Callieou, Tim Nutt and Erica Sigurdson.

Ticket prices are listed at $20, with all sales being final. The Friday show begins at 7:30 p.m., while the first set of acts on Saturday begins at 7 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. for the remaining three comedians. Doors open one hour before showtimes. All acts are subject to provincial health orders.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

READ MORE: More Kelowna bars close after regional COVID-19 outbreak

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Federal government reaches nearly $8B deal with First Nations on drinking water suit
Next story
Salmon Arm/Switzmalph members of Neskonlith Band make plans to separate

Just Posted

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass yesterday. (Facebook) File photo of Highway 1 over Rogers Pass.
Report lists Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden as Canada’s most deadly road

Hippy heads, Photo Tim van der Krogt. July 29 2021.
New bloom rises, Revelstoke wildflower festival returns

Revelstoke FC playing Sunday july 25
Revelstoke Football Club play first home game

Mountain biking is becoming more and more popular. (Arrowsmith Cycling Club photo)
Tim talks: Bikes are for town, not for mountains