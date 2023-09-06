2023 B.C. wildfire victims can apply for disaster relief: Ma

It comes as more than 2.2 million hectares have burned in the province since April 1

Kookipi Creek wildfire, near Boston Bar, Boothroyd and Nahatlach Lake. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided the latest update on the wildfire and drought siuation in the province Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

The province has declared that the 2023 wildfire season is now an eligible event for the disaster financial assistance program after an “astronomical” amount of land has burned.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided the latest update on the wildfire and drought situation in the province Wednesday (Sept. 6).

With a relentless fire season, Ma said the province is opening up its disaster financial assistance program for those impacted by the wildfires. It will be open for local governments and First Nations as well, and can help communities rebuild and repair essential public infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

Once declared, the the program may provide applicants with financial assistance to restore uninsurable losses that are essential to your home, livelihood or community service. Ma said the province is also rapidly increasing its recovery teams’ capacity to help communities.

“Assessments are still underway to determine the extent of the damage caused to structures, both public and private in communities. Homes have been lost, businesses have been impacted and livelihoods have been put in jeopardy.”

She added the full extent of damage is not yet know, but it doesn’t change the pain or hardship people are going through.

The update comes as a group of displaced Shuswap residents are set to tour their fire-ravaged community Wednesday as well. It’s estimated the out of control Bush Creek East wildfire – which is now about 43,084 hectares but hasn’t seen growth since Aug. 31 – damaged or destroyed as many as 200 homes.

B.C. hit a grim milestone over the weekend: Wildfires in the province have now burned more than two hectares of land as of Sunday afternoon. By Wednesday, it was up to more than 2.2 million hectares burned from 2,087 wildfires since April 1.

“These numbers are astronomical. It has been a relentless fire season, which has been compounded by severe drought and the impacts of climate change,” said Ma.

Roughly three-quarters of the fire damage — around 1.7 million hectares — has been in the Prince George Fire Centre’s area, in northeastern British Columbia. However, other regions of the province have also sustained significant fire damage.

Previously, British Columbia’s worst fire season on record was in 2018 when 2,118 fires destroyed 1.34 million hectares.

With the record-breaking wildfire season with its hot and dry conditions, Ma said this year is unlike any drought conditions the province has ever faced.

“In my opinion truly is a sleeping giant of a natural disaster that we are challenged with right now. The impacts will be very real, which is why we have been communicating to the public since April the need to voluntarily reduce water use and conserve water.”

Ma extended the provincial state of emergency Aug. 31 by an additional two weeks as wildfires and drought continued to plague B.C.

The majority of the province remains at level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the two highest drought levels.

– With files from John Arendt

