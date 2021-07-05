BEtween July 1-4, 2021, the regions with the most violation tickets written for campfires were the South Coast and the Kootenays. (Pixabay.com)

BEtween July 1-4, 2021, the regions with the most violation tickets written for campfires were the South Coast and the Kootenays. (Pixabay.com)

22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

The regions with the most violation tickets written were the South Coast and the Kootenays

As the province remains tinder dry and BC Wildfire Service battles hundreds of wildfires, it appears not all British Columbians are getting the message about fire risks.

A campfire ban was put into effect in late June as the wildfire season came into full force.

According to an environment ministry spokesperson, 22 violation tickets were written province-wide for campfire ban violations between July 1 to 4. That is $25,300 in fines issued over this time period.

The regions with the most violation tickets written were the South Coast and the Kootenays, according to the spokesperson. No specific breakdown has been released.

ALSO READ: Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement on June 28.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

There have been just shy of 700 wildfires sparked since April 1, 198 currently burning. The deadly blaze that destroyed most of Lytton remains under investigation.

B.C.’s fire danger rating remains high to extreme in most regions.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Reopening anxiety: Experts say shaking lockdown habits will be hard for some
Next story
B.C. man sues Vancouver Catholicarchbishop for alleged sexual abuse in 1970s

Just Posted

In Revelstoke, students at Arrow Heights Elementary tackled invasive species. Collaborating with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, students in Tara Johnson’s Grade 6/7 class pulled invasive species from the ecologically sensitive wetland adjacent to the Columbia and Illecillewaet Rivers. (Contributed-Wildsight)
Revelstoke students learn in their wild backyards

Maggie Davis, who performs as May Davis, is releasing her first full length album on July 17. The title track, Ticket to Ride, came out June 24 and the music video is coming on July 9. (Contributed by Zoya Lynch)
Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17

The city is encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke reminds that mask requirements aren’t lifted for everyone

A wood frog spotted in Wolf Creek in Whitehorse on June 20, 2015. This special species of frog has the ability to freeze months at a time without dying. (Heidi Miller/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: The wood frog can hold its pee for eight months