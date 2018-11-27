B.C. residents have until Dec. 7 to vote in the electoral reform referendum. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

More than a quarter of electoral reform ballots have been processed by Elections BC as of Tuesday morning.

The agency said that 27 per cent of voting packages have been “screened”, while 33 per cent total have been received.

Elections BC pushed the final deadline for the referendum back until Dec. 7 last week, citing worries over delays caused by the Canada Post worker strike.

At 41 per cent, Parksville-Qualicum has the highest voter turnout in B.C., while Surrey-Green Timbers has the lowest at 15 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

READ MORE: UVic political scientist says predicting electoral referendum a tough call

While it is now too late to request a ballot, voters can still mail in their package or drop it off at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

The Senate passed back-to-work legislation Monday and imposed a 9 a.m. PT deadline for postal workers to get back on the job.

The move came almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers
Next story
National Home Fire Safety Week: Lighting safety is a bright idea

Just Posted

National Home Fire Safety Week: Lighting safety is a bright idea

During the holiday season, it’s important to enjoy time spent with family… Continue reading

A sneak peak of the Christmas Market at the Revelstoke art gallery

The market runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 21

Columbia Basin Water Quality project database now online

Columbia Basin Water Quality Monitoring Project Website is complete and available to… Continue reading

Over 12,000 rural households in the Columbia Basin to access new high-speed internet

The Columbia Basin Trust project has taken more than three years

Revelstoke senior boys volleyball team headed to provincial tournament

For some this has been five years in the making

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Port workers says it’ll fight the legislation

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

Gangsters out — Kamloops’ bar watch program will begin on Dec. 1

The Inadmissible Patron Program gives Mounties the power to remove certain people from pubs, bars and restaurants in the city

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

Most Read