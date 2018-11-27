27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

B.C. residents have until Dec. 7 to vote in the electoral reform referendum. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

More than a quarter of electoral reform ballots have been processed by Elections BC as of Tuesday morning.

The agency said that 27 per cent of voting packages have been “screened”, while 33 per cent total have been received.

Elections BC pushed the final deadline for the referendum back until Dec. 7 last week, citing worries over delays caused by the Canada Post worker strike.

At 41 per cent, Parksville-Qualicum has the highest voter turnout in B.C., while Surrey-Green Timbers has the lowest at 15 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

READ MORE: UVic political scientist says predicting electoral referendum a tough call

While it is now too late to request a ballot, voters can still mail in their package or drop it off at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

The Senate passed back-to-work legislation Monday and imposed a 9 a.m. PT deadline for postal workers to get back on the job.

The move came almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.